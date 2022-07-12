$499 Google Pixel 6 is currently sold out on Amazon

Yesterday, Google kicked off a pretty big three-day sale that discounted the Pixel 6 by $100 to $499, and it’s now sold out on Amazon.

The 128GB Pixel 6 is no longer available (Ships from/Sold by) from Amazon in the US. You can still get the 256BM model for $599 in Sorta Seafoam or Stormy Black.

It’s fortunately still available at the Google Store in all configurations with delivery as early as week’s end. Google $100 discount is ending on Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and other retailers will presumably follow suit.

Meanwhile, the $200 off Pixel 6 Pro promo, along with several other accessory and smart home deals, runs until Sunday.

It’s unclear if Google plans to restock the Pixel 6 on Amazon before the deal ends. Inventory will presumably return as the Pixel 7 is still a few months away. At $499, the company presumably picked up a number of people waiting for the $449 Pixel 6a at month’s end. As we noted on Monday:

With last year’s phone, you get a slightly bigger screen (6.4″ vs. 6.1″), 90Hz over 60Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus instead of Gorilla Glass 3, a slightly larger battery (4,614 mAh vs. 4,410 mAh) with wireless charging, IP68 vs. IP67 water/dust resistance, 8GB vs. 6GB of RAM, and a better main camera (50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer vs. 12.2 MP dual pixel).

It’s really an obvious purchase unless you want the smallest possible Pixel.

