Google discounts Pixel 6 Pro to $699 with Pixel 6 at $499

The first direct US Google Store deal on the Pixel 6 Pro was in June for Father’s Day, and that’s now being followed with a pretty sizable $200 discount as the Pixel 6 now starts at $499.
The first direct US discount on the smaller Pixel 6 takes $100 off the unlocked model. For $499, you can get the 128GB version in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, or Sorta Seafoam, while 256GB is $599 in black or green. This offer ends Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
For the duration of this deal, the Pixel 6 is only $50 more expensive than the Pixel 6a, which goes on sale July 28. With last year’s phone, you get a slightly bigger screen (6.4″ vs. 6.1″), 90Hz over 60Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus instead of Gorilla Glass 3, a slightly larger battery (4,614 mAh vs. 4,410 mAh) with wireless charging, IP68 vs. IP67 water/dust resistance, 8GB vs. 6GB of RAM, and a better main camera (50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer vs. 12.2 MP dual pixel).
Meanwhile, since last month, Google has doubled its Pixel 6 Pro discount to $200 off. The 128GB model is available in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Sorta Black for $699. At $799, you get 256GB in black or white, while the 512GB 6 Pro is only available in the dark colorway for $899. Compared to the three-day Pixel 6 sale, the 6 Pro is on discount until Sunday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
These deals are also available from Amazon (Pixel 6 and 6 Pro). Looking ahead, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are due this fall, and this promo could serve as a significant way to clear last year’s inventory. Besides the phones, there are several other deals this week:
- $59 Pixel Stand (2nd gen): $20 off
- $79 Pixel Buds A-Series: $20 off
- $39.99 Chromecast with Google TV: $10 off
- $59.99 Nest Audio: $40 off
- $54.99 Nest Hub (2nd gen): $45 off
- $169 Nest Hub Max: $60 off
- $199 Nest Learning Thermostat: $50 off
