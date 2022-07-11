Google discounts Pixel 6 Pro to $699 with Pixel 6 at $499

Abner Li

- Jul. 11th 2022 12:32 am PT

0

The first direct US Google Store deal on the Pixel 6 Pro was in June for Father’s Day, and that’s now being followed with a pretty sizable $200 discount as the Pixel 6 now starts at $499. 

The first direct US discount on the smaller Pixel 6 takes $100 off the unlocked model. For $499, you can get the 128GB version in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, or Sorta Seafoam, while 256GB is $599 in black or green. This offer ends Wednesday, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For the duration of this deal, the Pixel 6 is only $50 more expensive than the Pixel 6a, which goes on sale July 28. With last year’s phone, you get a slightly bigger screen (6.4″ vs. 6.1″), 90Hz over 60Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus instead of Gorilla Glass 3, a slightly larger battery (4,614 mAh vs. 4,410 mAh) with wireless charging, IP68 vs. IP67 water/dust resistance, 8GB vs. 6GB of RAM, and a better main camera (50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer vs. 12.2 MP dual pixel).

Pixel 6 discount
Pixel 6 Pro discount

Meanwhile, since last month, Google has doubled its Pixel 6 Pro discount to $200 off. The 128GB model is available in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Sorta Black for $699. At $799, you get 256GB in black or white, while the 512GB 6 Pro is only available in the dark colorway for $899. Compared to the three-day Pixel 6 sale, the 6 Pro is on discount until Sunday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

These deals are also available from Amazon (Pixel 6 and 6 Pro). Looking ahead, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are due this fall, and this promo could serve as a significant way to clear last year’s inventory. Besides the phones, there are several other deals this week:

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Store

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com