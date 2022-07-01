Here are the green Pixel 6a and 6 side by side for a family photo

Since the announcement at I/O, the only hands-on — all unofficial/early — of the Pixel 6a has been of the Charcoal model. Google today shared a quick, green photo of the Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6 against the Sage Pixel 6a.

Of the three colors, the Sage Pixel 6a is the most exciting variant hands down as Chalk and Charcoal are just par for the course.

Google’s green phase started in earnest with the Sorta Sage Pixel 5. That continued with the Pixel 6, but the company went lighter with something more playful compared to the staid, almost minty green that came in 2020.

The 2022 Pixel 6a hearkens more toward that muted green as today’s side-by-side shot shows. The top piece above the camera bar is definitely lighter, but not as much as the Pixel 6’s. In fact, the darker greens on the Pixel 6a better match the black side rail and makes for a less pronounced transition. Meanwhile, the Pixel’s green period with the 7 Pro’s Hazel colorway is an even darker take, especially when paired with bronze metal.

This photo also features the Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro and makes up Google’s phone lineup from July 28 to whenever the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch in the fall. The Pixel 5a, which just got an extended display warranty and has a touch of green, will presumably sell out in the coming days and is already out of stock on Google Fi.

