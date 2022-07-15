Galaxy Z Flip 4 shows off slick purple color and flat frame in official-looking render

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 4 within the next few weeks, and to date we’ve learned a lot about what the device will have to offer. Now, we’re getting a closer look at one of the only design changes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will bring, its frame.

91Mobiles and Evan Blass posted an official-looking render of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that gives us a look at the side profile of the device with Samsung’s tagline “Next Galaxy.” While there’s only so much we can gather from this shot, it confirms the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s design won’t be quite as familiar as first expected.

The first meaningful leak of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 a couple of months ago offered a look at the design of the phone, but really just showed that Samsung wasn’t making any major changes to the phone from the Flip 3. Like that device, it appeared as those the Flip 4 would retain the same basic shape and design, with a two-tone panel on the outside and the same button placement.

But this new render suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a flat, colored frame around the device. The image shows the frame of the Flip 4 with what’s clearly a flat frame around the side of the device, rather than the curved metal that was seen on Flip 3 and Fold 3.

That really doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given Samsung did the same thing on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the frame also appears to be picking up coloring, instead of the silver or black options that were seen on the Flip 3. In this case, we see a vibrant purple color that is said to be the same “Bora Purple” option that the Galaxy S22 leaked in earlier this week.

Notably, too, the camera modules seem to be protruding out of the device a bit more than on previous models.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to be a minor overall upgrade to the Flip 3, but with changes that matter. The display crease will supposedly be less noticeable, and the battery is set for a pretty big upgrade.

You can read more of our coverage on Samsung’s upcoming foldables below.

