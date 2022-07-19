Google confirms reporting outages with AdSense, Analytics, and more for the second time in a week

Ben Schoon

- Jul. 19th 2022 6:35 am PT

0

Last Friday, several Google products saw outages, but the company’s ad products were among the most hard hit with reporting delays for several hours. Now, Google has confirmed another reporting outage for AdSense, Google Ads, and some other products.

SearchEngineLand first picked up on problems with Google products having reporting delays around 3am ET this morning. One of our staff members also mentioned seeing problems with AdSense reporting around the same time.

In the hours since, Google has confirmed there is another reporting outage hitting the company’s ad products. Google’s dashboard for ad products confirms issues across several products in the past few hours including:

  • AdSense
  • Google Ad Manager
  • Display & Video 360
  • Google Ads
  • Google Analytics
  • Search Ads 360

In a tweet, Google’s Ads Liason says that the company is working to address the issue, but offered up no timeline for when to expect a fix.

As mentioned, this is the second time in under a week that reporting issues have affected Google ad products. The same problem hit AdSense, Google Ads, Analytics, and other products last Friday amid other issues with Google Weather and Google Search indexing. For this morning’s outage, problems seem limited to solely ad products, and it only appears to be a reporting outage/delay – ads are still serving.

We’ll update this post if Google offers any further details on the outage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters. Be the first to learn about plans for Android, Google Plus, Google Apps, and more!
Google Analytics

Google Analytics
Google Adsense

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones