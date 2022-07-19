Google confirms reporting outages with AdSense, Analytics, and more for the second time in a week

Last Friday, several Google products saw outages, but the company’s ad products were among the most hard hit with reporting delays for several hours. Now, Google has confirmed another reporting outage for AdSense, Google Ads, and some other products.

SearchEngineLand first picked up on problems with Google products having reporting delays around 3am ET this morning. One of our staff members also mentioned seeing problems with AdSense reporting around the same time.

In the hours since, Google has confirmed there is another reporting outage hitting the company’s ad products. Google’s dashboard for ad products confirms issues across several products in the past few hours including:

AdSense

Google Ad Manager

Display & Video 360

Google Ads

Google Analytics

Search Ads 360

In a tweet, Google’s Ads Liason says that the company is working to address the issue, but offered up no timeline for when to expect a fix.

There's an ongoing issue causing reporting delays in Google ads products and Google Analytics. We're working to address the issue. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/F19BfFj8h7 — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) July 19, 2022

As mentioned, this is the second time in under a week that reporting issues have affected Google ad products. The same problem hit AdSense, Google Ads, Analytics, and other products last Friday amid other issues with Google Weather and Google Search indexing. For this morning’s outage, problems seem limited to solely ad products, and it only appears to be a reporting outage/delay – ads are still serving.

We’ll update this post if Google offers any further details on the outage.

