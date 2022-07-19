Deals: Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Assistant at $35, latest Samsung Frame 4K smart TVs, more

Headlining all of today’s best deals, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has dropped to a new low of $35. That’s alongside 2022 Samsung Frame TV models from $848 to round out the action with Philips Hue lights starting at $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 sees 1-day discount to $35

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for $35. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer amounts to a new 2022 low at 50% off and while undercutting our previous mention by $5. Lenovo’s last second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant to bring some smart control to the nightstand. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control, music playback, and answering queries packed into the 4-inch screen design. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Samsung 2022 Frame 4K TVs see post-Prime Day deals

As one of the more highly-anticipated Prime Day 2022 home theater discounts, Samsung’s 2022 lineup of The Frame TVs are once again getting in on the savings following the event. The brand’s latest displays are now available courtesy of Amazon in several different sizes with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the 55-inch Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,198. Down from $1,498, you’re looking at $300 in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $100 below the previous discount.

Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

New all-time lows land on latest Philips Hue gear from $18

Alongside a large collection of the brand’s other lamps and smart bulbs detailed down below, Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $102. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $78 off while beating our previous mention by $48. As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures six feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

