Deals: Microsoft Surface Duo 2 folding smartphone $500 off, ASUS Chromebook C425 $280, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 foldable smartphone at $500 off. That’s alongside the first discount on the just-released ASUS Chromebook C425 at $280 and a chance to save on TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Video Doorbell at $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Try out Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 foldable at $500 off

Microsoft is now offering its unlocked Surface Duo 2 128GB Folding Smartphone for $1,000. Normally fetching $1,500, today’s offer amounts to a match of the all-time low at $500 off. It’s only the third discount to date and now arrives as the lowest we’ve seen since our previous mention from back in March.

Having just launched last fall, the new Surface Duo 2 improves on the folding smartphone experience offered by the original with plenty of quality of life changes. Most notably, there is a flagship-class Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the experience alongside the larger 8.3-inch curved displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. On top of stylus support, there’s a three-lens camera assembly around back to complete the package. Get a closer look in our launch coverage

ASUS Chromebook C425 sees first discount to $280

Amazon is now offering the all-new 14-inch ASUS Chromebook C425 M3/4GB/128GB for $280 Normally fetching $330, today’s offer is delivering the very first price cut to date at $50 off while delivering a new all-time low on this recent release.

Having just launched for the first time back in June, the new ASUS Chromebook C425 is centered around a 14-inch NanoEdge 1080p touchscreen display. There’s also an M3 Intel chip under the hood to complement the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a lightweight build backed by a backlit keyboard. All of course with Chrome OS at the center of the experience.

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Wireless Chime at $50

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $50. Normally going for $60, this 17% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked outside of the Prime Day deal which went for $8 less.

This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

