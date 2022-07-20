Mobvoi teases its next Ticwatch, powered by Wear OS and the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1

Wear OS has seen a lot of brands come and go over the years, but Mobvoi has stuck it out with the Ticwatch lineup. Now, Mobvoi is teasing its next Ticwatch which is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1.

Arriving “in the coming months,” the next Mobvoi Ticwatch will be the first Wear OS smartwatch using Qualcomm’s brand new and genuinely exciting Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset.

As we detailed yesterday, that chip is a huge leap for wearable processors, with huge gains in performance and battery life, the latter being especially exciting given Qualcomm’s estimates.

Qualcomm confirmed that Mobvoi would be the first customer for a Wear OS smartwatch with the Snapdragon W5+, and today Mobvoi is hinting at what is to come.

The company teases that its “next-generation” smartwatch will use the W5+ to be the “most powerful smartwatch” from the brand to date, as well as offering “enhanced battery life.” Mobvoi doesn’t directly name the watch, but the teaser image strongly implies this will be an entry in the Ticwatch Pro lineup.

Mobvoi goes on:

The next-gen TicWatch will include the latest version, the Snapdragon W5+ platform, offering enhanced battery life on a single charge, which will make it the most powerful smartwatch in the series to date. In addition, the Snapdragon W5+ platform’s powerful applications processor and ultralow power co-processor will enable Mobvoi to deliver a smartwatch with ultra-fast performance and connectivity.

Currently, it’s unclear what flavor of Wear OS that Mobvoi will be using here.

It seems likely that Wear OS 3 will be on board now that other smartwatch makers are adopting the platform, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

It’s an exciting time to use Wear OS!

