Montblanc offers a good look at Wear OS 3 without Samsung’s skin [Video]

Abner Li

- Jul. 14th 2022 2:43 pm PT

0

Unlike the Galaxy Watch 4, the Montblanc Summit 3 will feature Wear OS 3 without Samsung’s skin when it launches this month. Ahead of that, a number of videos from Montblanc show off that version of Wear OS 3 in detail.

A series of 10 “how to” videos posted by Montblanc today shows off the version of Wear OS 3 on the Summit 3. There appears to be a light skin with some amount of theming, but it’s overall pretty close to what we’ve seen in the emulator. It starts with pairing the wearable:

The Summit uses FastPair, so you will be able to pair your watch with your Android phone immediately. Just keep your phone next to your watch.*

*iOS devices do not support FastPair 

This set-up process involves a “Montblanc Summit” companion app (Android and iOS) instead of the existing Wear OS client. Google has long said “watches that run Wear OS 3 are not compatible with the Wear OS app.” The video mentions “FastPair” support on Android for a workflow similar to Bluetooth earbuds. The first video also shows what could be the new Wear OS 3 boot animation with a white-to-color logo and an arched progress indicator. 

  • Wear OS 3 Montblanc
  • Wear OS 3 Montblanc
  • Wear OS 3 Montblanc
  • Wear OS 3 Montblanc

How to navigate your Montblanc Summit” starts by going over “button functions.” Some of these might be standardized across Wear OS 3 watches:

  1. Short-press the rotating crown …
    • to wake up the watch from ambient mode.
    • from the watch face to access the app launcher.
    • to return to the watch face from any screen.
  2. Double-press the rotating crown to open Google Wallet.
  3. Long-press the rotating crown to open the power menu.
  4. Rotate the crown to scroll up or down.
  5. Short-press the top button to open recent apps.
  6. Double-press the top button to open the last used app.
  7. Short-press the bottom button to open the Fitness app. [This gesture might be specific to the Summit 3.]

Meanwhile, in terms of “Touch Gestures,” you swipe left or right from the watch face to access your tiles. Swiping down gets you quick settings, and up is notifications. Lastly, a long press lets you customize and switch faces.  

How to update your Montblanc Summit” provides a look at the stock Settings app. The main list features: Connectivity, Display, Gestures, Apps and notifications, Vibration, General, and System.

  • Wear OS 3 Montblanc
  • Wear OS 3 Montblanc
  • Wear OS 3 Montblanc

The remaining videos are about Montblanc’s custom health applications: Sleep, Stress, Fitness, Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate, and Steps. There are many corresponding tiles and complications.

More on Wear OS 3:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Montblanc Summit 3

Montblanc Summit 3

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com