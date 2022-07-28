Asus Zenfone 9 goes official with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 5.9-inch display, and headphone jack

Ben Schoon

- Jul. 28th 2022 2:10 pm PT

asus zenfone 9 colors
0

Small Android phones are mostly dead, but Asus is keeping the dream alive with its new Zenfone 9, a reasonably priced, reasonably sized Android smartphone with top-tier specs.

Launching first in Europe, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the Asus Zenfone 9 delivers one of the only small flagship smartphones left in the Android world. The 5.9-inch device is described by Asus as “ultra-compact,” measuring 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 mm. For sake of comparison, the Pixel 6a measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm – considerably larger than the Zenfone 9, but even that is compact compared to most other devices nowadays.

But despite that small size, the Asus Zenfone 9 packs a punch.

The display itself is a 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and it’s covered in Gorilla Glass Victus too.

Under the hood, the Zenfone 9 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and Android 12 out of the box – Asus will offer major Android updates for two years and security patches for three years, an admittedly weak policy compared to Google and Samsung.

The camera array consists of a 50MP primary sensor that has a special six-axis gimbal stabilizer. That’s backed up by a 12MP ultrawide camera, and there’s also a 12MP front-facing camera too.

Rounding out the spec sheet, there’s IP68 water resistance and a 4,300 mAh battery with USB-C charging up to 30W – there’s no wireless charging. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that can scroll in the software, and even a headphone jack – something else that’s remarkably rare.

Asus will eventually sell the Zenfone 9 in the United States in its unlocked form, but as mentioned, the device will launch in Europe, Hong Kong, and Taiwan first. The phone carries a price tag of €799, which is exactly equivalent to $800 USD right now. But, we’ll have to wait for a formal announcement for anything finalized. The phone is available in four color options.

More on Asus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Asus

Asus
Asus Zenfone 9

Asus Zenfone 9

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones