Gmail email template and multi-send coming to more Workspace editions

Google is bringing Gmail’s email template layouts and multi-send capabilities to more Workspace users, just as they did with appointment scheduling in Calendar earlier this year.

These two features were first introduced for Google Workspace Individual customers, and are meant to simplify sending “professional-looking emails to large audiences.” Possible use cases for the features – available on Gmail for web – include “announcements, newsletters, and other mass-email scenarios.”

The changes start with email templates and layouts that can include images, text elements, and buttons, as well as customization for “your own color schemes, logos, images, footer text, and links.”

Meanwhile, multi-send is an alternative to BCC-ing with all recipients receiving a separate copy of the email. Senders create and can manage mailing lists in Google Contacts.

By default, multi-send emails include an unsubscribe link unique to each recipient — anyone who unsubscribes is automatically excluded from future multi-send emails from you.

Google is first rolling out Admin settings to “control whether these features are on or off for your users.” Gmail templates and multi-send will go live starting in August for the following editions:

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, Nonprofits, Workspace Individual, and legacy G Suite Basic customers

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline customers as well as legacy G Suite Business customers

Additionally, the defaults for multi-send depend on the edition:

For Google Workspace Enterprise Starter and above, as well as Google Workspace for Education customers, this feature is restricted to internal recipients by default.

For Google Workspace Business and Nonprofit customers, multi-send is available by default for external recipients.

For all Google Workspace editions, you can turn multi-send ON for external recipients at the OU or Group level.

