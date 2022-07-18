Gmail getting better search suggestions due to updated ML models

Recent advancements to finding messages in Gmail have focused on chips, filters, and operators. Gmail search is soon getting “more accurate and circumstantial search suggestions.”

Google credits “updated machine learning models” as allowing for:

  • Better and more contextual contact suggestions with intent matching 
  • Personalized suggestions based on historical interactions 

Back in May, Gmail for Android started showing search filters when viewing labels and folders to let users quickly fine-tune results if they already have a general idea where a message is located.

Gmail’s improved search suggestions are rolling starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. Google did not share any screenshots of what this will look like, and it presumably applies to both the web client and Android/iOS apps. That said, it should be a relatively subtle addition.

  • Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers
  • Available to users with personal Google Accounts 

