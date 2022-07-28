Google temporarily has a video calling app called ‘Meet (original)’

Abner Li

- Jul. 28th 2022 9:04 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Back in June, Google announced that it was merging Duo with Meet in a migration that’s currently underway. As part of that, Google’s first “Meet” app is now called “Meet (original)” with a different icon.

On Android, “Meet (original)” was previously called “Meet” (and “Hangouts Meet” at the beginning). The new name and green icon — which is somewhat of an homage to the Hangouts era — introduced with version 2022.07.10 is a result of the company planning to use the “Google Duo” app as the foundation for its latest video/audio messaging strategy.

Duo is being updated to get all of the enterprise video calling features you associate with a Zoom or Microsoft Teams competitor. This includes:

Google Meet Original

That said, Duo features like making calls via phone number or email address will remain, along with Google Assistant integration on devices like the Nest Hub Max.

The first phase of this transition is in process, but Google is keeping the “Duo” name until all functionality is moved over.

Once that is complete, “Google Duo” will be renamed to “Google Meet” and “Meet (original)” should disappear. That should take place “later this year.” This process makes sense from a logistics standpoint as Duo has over 5 billion downloads compared to 100 million for Meet. That app was mostly downloaded by enterprise users, which also have the option to use the Meet tab within the Gmail mobile apps.

More on Google Meet:

Thanks Jondan!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Workspace

Google Workspace
Google Duo

Google Duo
Google Meet

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com