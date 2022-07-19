Google Meet adding support for anonymous questions and poll responses

With the Duo migration underway, Google continues to add more enterprise-focused features to Meet. The latest lets Google Meet participants ask questions and answer polls anonymously.

When a user responds to a Poll anonymously or posts a question anonymously, the details are kept anonymous to other participants, the meeting hosts, and your Google Workspace Admin. Note that Google retains your poll response and anonymous questions. This data is later anonymized or deleted.

According to Google, this has been a top request and geared towards large calls. It’s meant to “encourage greater participation from meeting attendees who would prefer to not be identified by name.” It’s also ideal for public meetings to protect privacy.

Anonymous questions are allowed by default and can be disabled by meeting hosts from Meeting Activities > Allow Questions in Q&A > Allow Anonymous questions. Meanwhile, anonymous polls are disabled by default but are a toggle switch away during the creation process.

These settings reset every meeting. Anonymous questions and polls in Google Meet are rolling out now and will be widely launched in the coming weeks. Availability is as follows:

Q&As

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Business customers

Not available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Frontline customers, or legacy G Suite Basic customers

Polls

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Business customers

Also available to Google Workspace Individual users

Not available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Frontline customers, or legacy G Suite Basic customers

