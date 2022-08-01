Official Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 cases make an appearance online before launch

There isn’t much left to imagine in the wake of recent Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 leaks surfacing online. Now, official Samsung cases are taking to the internet and making an early appearance prior to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip 4 launch at Unpacked.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 look promising, taking many cues from the previous generation of foldable and seemingly tweaking them just a little bit, making for what should be better devices altogether.

Of course, most phones don’t do well without a case, no matter how advanced their specifications are. It also goes without saying that the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip are inherently difficult phones to manufacture cases for, due to their “bendy” nature. Samsung knows this and has an official set of cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4.

Appearing on a third-party site just days before Unpacked 2022, Samsung seems to be introducing a couple of new cases – as well as some reimagined ones – for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, each catering to the device’s unique design (via SamMobile).

First, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting a sleek-looking “Flap Leather Cover” case coming in three colorways to match the phone itself. This case gives the Z Flip 4’s hinge a bit of protection, and the leather strap covers it when fully closed.

Additionally, Samsung has brought back the last generation’s “Silicone Cover with Strap” for the phone, which houses a strap that goes from the top portion of the case through a loop at the bottom, allowing the fabric to move and tighten when the Flip 4 is closed. This case comes in black with a green strap, while the white version has an orange strap. These strap cases come in at €36.16 while the leather cases look to go for €72.84.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has a couple of slim-fitting cases for the large foldable ready to go. First, Samsung is introducing a standing case that allows you to prop the Z Fold 4 up while the phone is fully open, negating the need to adjust the screens so one can lay flat on a surface. This “Slim Standing Cover” looks to be coming in a nice gold and deep black, to match the foldable itself.

Also found on the retailer’s website, Samsung looks to be introducing a similar strap case for the Fold 4 as well. Again, these cases are black with green and white with orange, following the same design as with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases.

Rather than a moving strap, these cases have a comfortable-looking band that goes from bottom to top, allowing for easy handling when the displays are fully extended. While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 had this case prior, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 never got a silicon strap case like this, which is genuinely exciting. Again, these strap cases look gorgeous and look to be coming in at around €43.47, the same as the standing cases.

These prices are from a third-party site and Samsung will likely offer them at a discount with the actual foldables when the time comes. For now, this is a pretty good look at what Samsung is planning on offering in addition to this generation’s set of Galaxy Z devices.

