Official Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 cases make an appearance online before launch

Andrew Romero

- Aug. 1st 2022 7:27 am PT

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Strap Case
0

There isn’t much left to imagine in the wake of recent Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 leaks surfacing online. Now, official Samsung cases are taking to the internet and making an early appearance prior to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip 4 launch at Unpacked.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 look promising, taking many cues from the previous generation of foldable and seemingly tweaking them just a little bit, making for what should be better devices altogether.

Of course, most phones don’t do well without a case, no matter how advanced their specifications are. It also goes without saying that the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip are inherently difficult phones to manufacture cases for, due to their “bendy” nature. Samsung knows this and has an official set of cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4.

Appearing on a third-party site just days before Unpacked 2022, Samsung seems to be introducing a couple of new cases – as well as some reimagined ones – for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, each catering to the device’s unique design (via SamMobile).

First, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting a sleek-looking “Flap Leather Cover” case coming in three colorways to match the phone itself. This case gives the Z Flip 4’s hinge a bit of protection, and the leather strap covers it when fully closed.

Additionally, Samsung has brought back the last generation’s “Silicone Cover with Strap” for the phone, which houses a strap that goes from the top portion of the case through a loop at the bottom, allowing the fabric to move and tighten when the Flip 4 is closed. This case comes in black with a green strap, while the white version has an orange strap. These strap cases come in at €36.16 while the leather cases look to go for €72.84.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 strap case
Galaxy Z Flip 4 leather case

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has a couple of slim-fitting cases for the large foldable ready to go. First, Samsung is introducing a standing case that allows you to prop the Z Fold 4 up while the phone is fully open, negating the need to adjust the screens so one can lay flat on a surface. This “Slim Standing Cover” looks to be coming in a nice gold and deep black, to match the foldable itself.

Also found on the retailer’s website, Samsung looks to be introducing a similar strap case for the Fold 4 as well. Again, these cases are black with green and white with orange, following the same design as with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases.

Rather than a moving strap, these cases have a comfortable-looking band that goes from bottom to top, allowing for easy handling when the displays are fully extended. While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 had this case prior, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 never got a silicon strap case like this, which is genuinely exciting. Again, these strap cases look gorgeous and look to be coming in at around €43.47, the same as the standing cases.

Z Fold 4 standing case
Galaxy Z Fold 4 strap case

These prices are from a third-party site and Samsung will likely offer them at a discount with the actual foldables when the time comes. For now, this is a pretty good look at what Samsung is planning on offering in addition to this generation’s set of Galaxy Z devices.

More on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

About the Author

Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic