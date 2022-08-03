OnePlus 10T will be available for purchase in the US during these brief ‘early access’ sales

The OnePlus 10T is coming to North America, but it’s going to be over a month before the device actually goes on sale to the general public. In the meantime, the OnePlus 10T will be available for purchase in the US during a handful of “early access” sales. Here are the dates you need to know.

If you want to get your hands on the OnePlus 10T before September 29 in the US, these early access sales are what you’ll need to be ready for.

What’s required to get in on these early access sales? OnePlus says that there are no limitations during these dates – interested buyers can simply submit their orders. Looking at similar offers in OnePlus’ history, though, it’s probably safe to assume that stock will be limited.

As far as the actual dates, the OnePlus 10T will be available in early access during these select windows:

August 3-6

August 10-13

August 17-20

August 24-27

Here’s the big perk. During those windows, the OnePlus 10T will come with a free upgrade to the 16GB/256GB variant, meaning twice the RAM and storage for the same $649 price.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 10T then start for everyone on September 1, which is when you’ll be able to submit an order for the device from Amazon and Best Buy.

