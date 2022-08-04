Deals: Pixel 6a sees first cash discount to $399, OnePlus 10 Pro $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the first cash discount on Google Pixel 6a for $399 to go alongside OnePlus 10 Pro at $100 off. Then go check out the price cut on the official Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 6a sees first cash discount to $399

Amazon is now offering the very first cash discount on the all-new unlocked Google Pixel 6a 128GB Smartphone. After seeing some gift card promotions go live on launch week, the handset is now down to $399. Normally fetching $449, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and a new all-time low.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro delivers Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799. Also matched at Amazon for $1 more. Normally fetching $899, this is matching our previous Prime Day mention at $100 off while delivering one of the first overall cash discounts.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest smartphone that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo complements your Galaxy S22

Amazon now offers the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $59. Typically selling for $90, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set once before at 35% off. This is not only $10 under our previous mention, but also the lowest in months. Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of first-party chargers just dropped back in February and arrives as a refreshed Wireless Charger Duo. Packed into a new design, there’s 15W Qi refueling capabilities alongside a secondary 5W pad. Samsung also rounds out the nightstand or desk upgrade by including one of its official 25W USB-C power adapters.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: