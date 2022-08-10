Is Fall Guys on Android? How to play the hit game on mobile devices

Fall Guys is a massively multiplayer and massively popular online game that pits you against friends and others in a royale-style party game; though the game has been on PC and consoles for a while now, that doesn’t mean that Android users can’t play it. Here are a couple of ways you can play Fall Guys on Android.

Initially launched almost two years ago, Fall Guys has gained a lot of traction. It makes complete sense as a concept and has garnered a lot of attention. Over the last year, more and more platforms have picked up the free-to-play game, bringing the title to numerous people.

Is Fall Guys on Android?

As of right now, players who want to jump into Fall Guys really only have one option. The game isn’t available as a mobile app on the Google Play store – rather, it’s accessible through cloud gaming.

This may change in the future since Epic Games has a habit of bringing popular full-size titles to Android and iOS through mobile ports. Rocket League and Fortnite are also owned by the massive publisher, and both have their own mobile game versions.

We could eventually see a Fall Guys port to mobile, and if we did, it would almost certainly be a huge hit. The game already lends itself well to casually jumping in and competing, much like Rocket League. As it stands right now, though, the only way to access the game is through service like Boosteroid which offer PC games through streaming services.

Fall Guys on Boosteroid

Boosteroid – a major cloud-gaming platform that just launched in the US – is currently the only service to offer the major multiplayer game. Fortunately, that cloud-gaming service is more than useable on Android and has a dedicated app, so jumping into Fall Guys is easy.

To play Fall Guys on Boosteroid, you need an account with the game-streaming service. The service costs about $10/month if charged monthly; if you decide to buy a yearly subscription, you’ll end up paying $7.67/month, but be charged once a year for $92.

To add, you’ll also need to make sure Fall Guys is in your library on Epic Games. If it’s not, Boosteroid will claim that you have no ownership of it and won’t let you access it. To claim it, simply head into The Epic Games Store and find Fall Guys. It’s free, so you should be able to hit Get on the game listing to add it to your library.

Here’s how to play Fall Guys on Boosteroid:

Create a Boosteroid account and subscribe. Tip: You can use your Google Account to sign up. Download Boosteroid from the Google Play Store on your Android device. Open Boosteroid and find the Search page by tapping the middle search icon. Type in Fall Guys. When you find it, tap the Epic Games version, since it’s free-to-play. Hit Play.

Tip: Rather than using Boosteroid’s touch controls, we recommend finding and connecting a Bluetooth controller like the GameSir X3.

From there, you should be able to jump right into Fall Guys on Android after signing into your Epic Games account. While Boosteroid isn’t free, it’s one of the game-streaming services we recommend looking into. There are tons of other games you can play with the cloud subscription other than Fall Guys, though you might not be able to stop playing Fall Guys.

