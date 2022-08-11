Deals: OnePlus 10 Pro now $121 off, Pixel 5 for $430, Lenovo Android 12 tablets, more

All of today’s best deals are headline by OnePlus 10 Pro at $121 off, alongside the Pixel 5 at $430 for today only and Lenovo’s new Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet with Android 12 from $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $121 on OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799. Normally fetching $899, this is matching our previous Prime Day mention at $100 off while delivering one of the first overall cash discounts. The 512GB model is now $121 off, as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest smartphone that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Google Pixel 5 is a better value at $430

Woot is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 5 128GB for $430. Originally fetching $699, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $269 off while undercutting our previous mention by $20.

This may not be the latest flagship from Google, but its previous-generation Pixel 5 still delivers notable specs like a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor. Alongside a dual 12 and 16MP rear camera array that’s backed by Night Sight photography, you’re looking at 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Lenovo’s new Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet with Android 12 on sale from $170

Amazon now offers the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen 128GB Android 12 Tablet for $180. Normally fetching $230, this is marking only the second discount to date at $50 off. Since releasing back in June, it has only gone on sale once before prior to today’s new all-time low price cut. The 64GB capacity is also on sale for $170, down from $210.

Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus takes a third crack at the 10-inch form-factor and arrives this time around with a MediaTek G80 processor and a FHD IPS display. It comes backed by 3 or 4GB depending on the storage capacity, which is the starting point for Lenovo’s media experience focal point, which is only amplified by Android’s Entertainment Space feature that pulls content into a single Google TV-like experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage.

