Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a $190 tablet w/ Android 12, Entertainment Space, more

As part of Mobile World Congress, Lenovo is unveiling their latest Android tablet, the third-generation Tab M10 Plus, which is set to offer a strong media experience without breaking the bank.

Interestingly, the Wi-Fi and LTE models of Lenovo Tab M10 Plus are distinctly different. Where the Wi-Fi only model is able to use a MediaTek G80 chip, the LTE model opts for a Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM680.

This third generation of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus will start its life on Android 12, with an update to Android 13 “expected ready by 2023.” Beyond that, the tablet is currently promised to receive three years of security updates.

Accessories-wise, the Tab M10 Plus can be optionally outfitted with a folio case perfect for media consumption. This should pair excellently with the tablet’s support for Android’s Entertainment Space which offers a Google TV-like experience. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 is perfect for artists and notetakers alike with its 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and it can even be carried within the folio case.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is set to go on sale in June of this year with a starting price of $189.99, steeply undercutting even Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 which retails for $229.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) specs

Processor options: MediaTek G80 (Wi-Fi model) Snapdragon SDM680 (LTE model)

Memory options: 3 GB / 4GB (Wi-Fi) 4 GB / 6 GB (LTE)

Display: 10.61″ IPS 2000×1200 resolution 60 Hz refresh rate

Battery: 7700 mAh capacity 20W Quick Charge

Dimensions: 6.25″ x 9.88″ x 0.29″

6.25″ x 9.88″ x 0.29″ Audio: Four speakers w/ Dolby Atmos

Four speakers w/ Dolby Atmos Operating system: Android 12

Android 12 Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: MicroSD USB Type-C 3.5mm audio

Color options: Frost Blue Storm Grey



