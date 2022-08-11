Google Home app getting ‘next generation design’ and looking for testers

Earlier this year, Google revamped the two primary ways people interact with the Home app. The company is now teasing a “next generation design of the Google Home App” and is looking for testers.

The “Google Nest Trusted Tester program” is using product testing service Centercode to recruit a “group of highly engaged testers that are willing to help Google Nest test an unreleased product.”

This program will focus on the next generation design of the Google Home App. Testers that are already using Google Nest devices and are willing to sign an NDA will be able to participate.

“Next generation design” is the only description we have today, while the “Requirements” say you need to have “any Google Nest products including: Thermostats, Wifi, Speakers, Displays, Cameras, Doorbells, Locks, Nest Protect (smoke alarms), Chromecasts.” Additionally:

You must also use either the Google Home app or the Nest app to control your product(s).

You need to create an account with Centercode to sign-up, while you will be subject to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Google at I/O 2022 in May showed a redesigned Home app for Android tablets that largely looks the same as it does today, but makes use of a navigation rail. That large screen element looks rather strange with only two tabs. It’s unclear whether this is the “next generation design” that’s being referred to today. Meanwhile, Google is also planning a Home app for Wear OS.

The latest updates to the Google Home app introduced interactive device toggles in the main grid/tab. You can quickly take certain actions (play/pause, volume, on/off, and brightness) with a tap or slide. Meanwhile, the “Home Feed” tab was also redesigned with a compact list to show more “recent and relevant updates.”

Hopefully, this next generation Google Home design goes beyond the visual/Material You and improves performance. Google should also simplify core interactions and boost reliability.

