Here’s the Android 13 Pixel update changelog with 150 fixes

To make up for the delay at the start of this month, Google is promptly — factory/OTA images are already available — rolling out Android 13 on Pixel phones, complete with a detailed changelog.
Google lists 150 “notable improvements” and fixes across: Apps, Assistant, Audio, Battery & Charging, Biometrics, Bluetooth, Camera, Connectivity, Display & Graphics, Framework, Location & GPS, Media, NFC, Sensors, System, Telephony, Touch, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.
Use the following device key to interpret the Android 13 Pixel changelog:
- *[1] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6a
- *[2] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G)
- *[3] Included on Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL
- *[4] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro
- *[5] Included on Pixel 6a
Apps
- Fix for issue causing Gboard to display over text field while typing in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing white bar to display at the bottom of the Google feed in the launcher under certain conditions
- Fix for issue hiding some recent pictures from attachment picker in Messages
- Fix for issue in Phone app causing some text to appear invisible while managing blocked numbers in dark mode.
- Fix for issue occasionally causing different color themes to display between Personal and Work profiles
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing password autofill from triggering in certain apps
- Fix to allow Live Caption to respect system settings for caption font sizes *[1]
Assistant
- Fix for issue occasionally causing call Quick Phrases prompts to remain on the screen after a call has ended *[1]
Audio
- Fix for issue causing audio stream volume to reset while in uninitialized state
- Fix for issue causing crackling or noise artifacts when playing audio via LDAC codec in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing distorted call audio in certain conditions while multitasking between apps *[1]
Battery & Charging
- Fix for issue causing different battery charge percentage to display between Always-on Display and status bar in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing charging to stop before battery level reaches 100%
- Fix for issue preventing Adaptive Charging to trigger in certain conditions
- Fix for issue preventing screen timeout to turn off the display in certain conditions
- Fix for issue preventing wireless charging with Pixel Stand or other accessories in certain conditions *[4]
- Fix to improve thermal mitigation handling in certain conditions and scenarios *[1]
- General improvements for idle power consumption under certain conditions
Biometrics
- Fix for issue causing app crashes during fingerprint unlock in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing fingerprint unlock while notification shade is down *[1]
- Fix for issue preventing face unlock to trigger in certain conditions *[3]
- Fix for issue where fingerprint icon would occasionally overlap with UI elements on screen *[1]
- Fix for issue where fingerprint icon would occasionally persist on-screen *[1]
- Fix for issue where fingerprint would intermittently stop working in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix to improve fingerprint haptics latency and response during unlock *[1]
- General improvements for fingerprint performance, stability and reliability *[1]
- General improvements for fingerprint unlock in different lighting conditions *[1]
- General usability improvements for fingerprint enrollment *[1]
Bluetooth
- Fix for issue causing Bluetooth audio to skip during device wake-up in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to incorrectly report current media playback status *[1]
- Fix for issue causing choppy audio playback over Bluetooth LE in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue causing lost device UUIDs for previously paired Bluetooth accessories
- Fix for issue occasionally causing audio playback to switch to phone speaker while connected to Bluetooth accessories
- Fix for issue preventing previously paired devices from automatically reconnecting in certain conditions
- Fix for issue with service connection leak on Bluetooth LE *[1]
- Fix for streaming info to display properly on Car screen when connected through Bluetooth
- Fix to address device connection issues due to conflicting states in Bluetooth toggle settings
- Fix to address issue of longer device connection times over Bluetooth LE *[1]
- Fix to correctly pause media when a Bluetooth device disconnects *[1]
- Fix to improve Bluetooth LE background connection stability in certain conditions *[1]
- General compatibility improvements for various Bluetooth headsets and accessories with Android 13
- General improvements for Bluetooth stability and performance in certain conditions
Camera
- Fix for issue causing greyed out shutter button while adjusting zoom level in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix to improve detection of connected Bluetooth accessories while video recording
- General improvements for camera stability and performances in certain conditions
Connectivity
- Fix for issue preventing connection over Ethernet in certain conditions
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue causing display to appear green under certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue causing display to flicker while unlocking with fingerprint in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Night Light from automatically turning off at sunrise *[1]
- Fix for issue preventing display to render under certain conditions *[2]
- Fix for issues causing screen flicker under certain conditions
Framework
- Fix for issue causing app installation from Play store to fail in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing Gboard to freeze in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing Gboard to freeze when long-pressing enter key in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing system crash when disabling Work Profile
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing app notifications from being dismissed in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing notifications or updates from apps from running in the background
- Fix for issue preventing keyboard from displaying in certain apps and conditions
- Fix for issue preventing WiFi printing with certain printers or apps
- Fix for Settings app crash when opening Passwords & accounts in certain conditions
- General improvements for Android framework stability
- Stability and compatibility improvements with certain apps in Android 13
- Stability improvements for device restore or transfer during setup in certain scenarios
Location & GPS
- Fix for issue causing location services cache corruption in certain conditions *[1]
- Improvements for GPS stability and location accuracy in certain conditions *[1]
Media
- Fix for issue occasionally causing incorrectly shifted colors during video playback in Photos *[1]
- Improve stability of the Picture-in-Picture mini player window in certain apps and scenarios
- Improve support for DRM-protected video streams in certain apps and scenarios
NFC
- Add support for NFC payments in secondary profiles
Sensors
- Add option to toggle haptic feedback for touch interaction while silent mode is active
- Fix for issue causing screen to stay off after a phone call ends
- Fix for issue occasionally causing display to remain in AOD after picking up device or touching screen *[1]
- Fix for issue preventing current timezone to be detected from device location in certain conditions
- General improvements for adaptive brightness response in certain conditions *[1]
- Improvements for haptic feedback strength and response in certain conditions *[5]
System
- Fix for issue causing device to enter a reboot loop after updating in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to freeze on the Google logo during startup *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to stall or freeze during unlock
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to unexpectedly reboot and show “Device corrupted” warning
- Fix for issue occasionally causing slow performance while an OTA update installs in the background
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Android Auto to connect over USB in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing device to charge over USB with certain third-party cables or adapters *[5]
- FIx for issue occasionally preventing OTA update from installing on device
- General improvements for device performance in certain conditions and scenarios
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions
Telephony
- Fix for issue causing data usage alerts to appear even when disabled in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi calls to end unexpectedly in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing call to drop when attempting to merge two calls *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Phone Services to repeatedly request location *[1]
- Fix for issue where call occasionally cannot be placed due to incorrect incoming call message *[1]
- Fix for issue where duplicate call notifications can appear in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue where missed call notifications may not appear on lock screen in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue where new SIM cards are not enabled under certain circumstances *[1]
- Fix issue requiring device restart when network handover occurs under certain conditions *[1]
- Fix issue where call ringing sound continues after call is answered or terminated in certain circumstances
- Fix issue where incorrect network may be displayed under certain circumstances when multiple SIM cards are enabled *[1]
- Fix issue where users cannot send SMS messages under certain circumstances *[1]
- General improvements for network connection stability & performance in certain conditions
Touch
- General improvements for touch screen palm detection and response *[1]
User Interface
- Add option in Settings to show vibration mode icon in status bar
- Fix for incorrect text in “Swipe to access Google app” instructions in launcher settings
- Fix for issue causing bottom row of app drawer to appear hidden when using 3-button navigation
- Fix for issue causing certain animations to display while “Remove animations” setting is enabled
- Fix for issue causing certain background color themes to lack sufficient contrast with UI elements
- Fix for issue causing certain notification content to appear truncated on lock screen
- Fix for issue causing certain Toast popup notifications to appear without an app icon
- Fix for issue causing Clock icon to show the wrong time in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing keyboard to use the wrong color scheme during device setup when dark mode is enabled
- Fix for issue causing overview to highlight a previous app while using 3-button navigation in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing screen rotation button from appearing during device setup
- Fix for issue causing screen to flicker when using apps in Picture-in-Picture mode under certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing screen to turn off with incoming notification under certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing storage settings options to incorrectly open Files app in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing tiles in Quick settings to show the wrong name or appear disabled in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing volume level UI animation to skip when long-pressing volume buttons
- Fix for issue occasionally causing app shortcuts to display the wrong icon on home screen
- Fix for issue occasionally causing blank lock screen after waking device while face unlock is active
- Fix for issue occasionally causing certain media apps to trigger an empty notification
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Clipboard modal to appear with a large font size after copying text
- Fix for issue occasionally causing collapsed notifications to flicker when dragging notification shade
- Fix for issue occasionally causing duplicate notifications to appear for pinned Conversations or contacts
- Fix for issue occasionally causing fingerprint icon position to slightly change between the Always-On Display and lock screen
- Fix for issue occasionally causing inconsistent network type indicators to display between Settings and status bar
- Fix for issue occasionally causing incorrect color theme to display in status bar after app splash screen displays
- Fix for issue occasionally causing lock icon on lock screen to appear in the wrong position or size
- Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to display after fingerprint unlock instead of home screen
- Fix for issue occasionally causing long delay before launcher icons appear after restarting device
- Fix for issue occasionally causing notification shade to extend down after unlocking device
- Fix for issue occasionally causing notification shade to flash when unlocking device with fingerprint
- Fix for issue occasionally causing power button to trigger lock screen instead of turning off display
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick settings to display with incorrect color theme while fingerprint authentication modal is active
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Settings to open while long-pressing on brightness slider in Quick settings
- Fix for issue occasionally causing status bar notification icon positions to change when time changes
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Storage page in Settings to show incorrect usage totals
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing recent messages from displaying in Conversations widget
- Fix for issue preventing “Default USB configuration” developer setting from appearing in search results
- Fix for issue preventing double-tap gesture to wake display under certain conditions
- Fix for issue preventing notifications to appear for new text messages under certain conditions
- General improvements for gesture navigation support with third-party launcher apps
- General improvements for stability in UI, launcher, gesture navigation and system apps
- General improvements for device setup experience
Wi-Fi
- Fix for issue causing data usage in Settings to omit totals for certain apps
- Fix for issue causing device to reboot when connecting to Wi-Fi network with TDI enabled *[1]
- Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi confirmation dialog to close unexpectedly when TalkBack is enabled
- Fix for issue impacting Android Auto stability while connected to Wi-Fi
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to reboot when signing into a Wi-Fi network
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection to WPA2-Enterprise networks in certain conditions
- Fix for issue preventing Wi-Fi network from connecting when entering a correct password after entering an incorrect password
- Fix for issue while connecting to temporary Wi-Fi networks with certain apps *[1]
- General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions
