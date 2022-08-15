Android 13 with August security patch live, download Pixel factory images & OTAs now

Android 13 August security patch
Besides visual and functional changes, Android 13 also brings the August security patch after a two-week delay that included a stopgap release. If you don’t want to wait, the official OTA and factory images are now available.

The stable release of Android 13 in August comes much sooner than last year’s launch in October, which was already notable for hitting AOSP first instead of having a simultaneous launch with the Pixel.

Of course, Android 13 had an accelerated preview timeline with one less developer preview and entering beta before I/O 2022 in May. That said, Beta 3 in June unconventionally saw a slew of patches with a number of fixes.

Those already running Android 13 Beta 4.1 can expect a smaller OTA to the final stable release with the August security patch.

Like last year, the Android Beta Program will remain open and continue testing feature drops into next year. After those enrolled in the program receive the final 13 release, they can visit the site to opt-out and won’t have to wipe their Pixel.

The over-the-air update is rolling out now for stable users, but you can manually sideload with the images below if you don’t want to wait.

  • Pixel 6a: Android 13 —
  • Pixel 6 Pro: Android 13 —
  • Pixel 6: Android 13 —

