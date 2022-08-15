Google Store discounts Pixel 6 to $499 and offers $649 Pixel 6 Pro

Retail availability of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are coming to a close, and the US Google Store is discounting the latter to $649 while the former is now $499.

The Google Store is discounting the unlocked Pixel 6 by $100 so the 128GB model is $499 and 256GB costs $599. This matches a July low and competes directly against the $449 Pixel 6a, though there’s a trade-in bonus that brings the mid-ranger to $149. In the US, the 256GB Sorta Seafoam variant is currently out of stock, while the Google Store no longer sells the Fi variant.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro is down $250 after only seeing a $200 discount in July. This applies to the unlocked and Google Fi (Google Store only) models. The 128GB 6 Pro is $649, $749 gets you 256GB, and 512GB costs $849. Cloudy White is out of stock, but there’s a waitlist.

The promotion started August 14 and ends Monday, September 5. This is a pretty long discount period ahead of the fall Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch. You can also find both discounts (Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) at Amazon.

Meanwhile, both the Nest and Google Wifi are currently on discount until Sunday, August 28:

Nest Wifi router: $50 off | $119

Nest Wifi point: $50 off | $99

Nest Wifi router and point: $120 off | $149

Nest Wifi router and 2 point: $150 off | $199

Google Wifi 1 Pack: $30 off | $69.99

Google Wifi 3 Pack: $50 off | $149.99

Lastly, the 2nd-gen Nest Hub ($54.99, $45 off) and Nest Hub Max ($174, $55 off) remain on sale until September 7. Lastly, the Nest Thermostat is $99.99 ($30 off) until month’s end.

