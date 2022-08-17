Deals: OnePlus 10T pre-order sale from $599, ASUS Chromebooks, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a pre-order discount on the upcoming OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone from $599. You can also save $50 on the recently released ASUS Chromebook C425 while being able to score three Philips Hue Color Ambiance smart bulbs at $68. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10T 256GB on sale from $599

Ahead of shipping on September 1, OnePlus is giving early adopters a chance to save on its all-new OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone. Dropping to $649 for the 256GB model, that’s $100 off the usual price and what you’d pay for the 128GB capacity. Those who will be upgrading from an existing OnePlus phone, or have one linked on their account period, will receive an extra $50 off, dropping the price to $599. These are some of the first chances to save of any kind on the upcoming device – and at an all-time low.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look at it in our hands-on review as well.

Save $50 on the recently released ASUS Chromebook C425

Amazon is now offering the all-new 14-inch ASUS Chromebook C425 M3/4GB/128GB for $280. Normally fetching $330, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low first set back in July. This is only the second discount to date at $50 off and a rare chance to save on the new debut.

Having just launched for the first time back in June, the new ASUS Chromebook C425 is centered around a 14-inch NanoEdge 1080p touchscreen display. There’s also an M3 Intel chip under the hood to complement the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a lightweight build backed by a backlit keyboard – all, of course, with Chrome OS at the center of the experience.

Score three Philips Hue Color Ambiance smart bulbs at $68

Amazon is now offering a three-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth Smart Bulbs for $68. Normally fetching $100, this bundle just fell to $80 before receiving an extra 15% in savings to deliver a new all-time low of $32 off. This is $12 under our previous mention and a new 2022 low as well. A notable package for those just getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding their existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue environment. At just $22 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting and more. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full-color illumination.

