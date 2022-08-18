Android Auto updates have fixed blank screen issues with the Galaxy S22, Google says

Issues with Android Auto are unfortunately relatively common, and for the better part of a year the platform has been fighting back on a problem with the Galaxy S22. Now, Google says it should be fixed.

Since February of this year, Galaxy S22 owners have been complaining of problems with Android Auto. The most common issue was seeing the screen be almost completely blank, not showing any apps but only Android Auto’s bottom bar controls.

Over the course of the past few months, the issue has gathered hundreds of comments on Google’s forums.

Back in May, Google said that it addressed some of these problems with the release of Android Auto 7.7, and now the company is claiming that the problem has been fixed entirely. A comment from a member of the Android Auto team earlier this week confirms that Google has “implemented a fix” that is present in Android Auto 7.7 and newer, implying that newer versions of the app further address this problem.

For some, the fix has apparently worked, with Android Auto versions 7.7 and 7.8 restoring compatibility between the Galaxy S22 and various cars and head units. But, it doesn’t seem to have been a blanket fix. Some users are still reporting problems, and some even claim that newer updates have broken Android Auto support on their device despite it previously working.

Clearly, there’s still more work to do on this problem, but Google hasn’t fully closed off the thread. There’s still hope that the core issue could be addressed soon. Google has also started investigating an issue that causes wireless Android Auto to have a blank screen at times.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: