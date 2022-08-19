Sleep as Android adding support for Google’s Health Connect app

Sleep tracking is something most of us usually do with a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, but the clever app Sleep as Android preceded all of that by using phone sensors to help offer a picture of your sleep quality. Now, Sleep as Android has been confirmed to offer support for Google’s Health Connect app.

Sleep as Android has been around since 2010, launching in the era of Android 2.3 Gingerbread. Since the app launched, it’s been used to track your sleep cycles and conditions such as snoring, as well as to be used as an alarm clock that wakes you up in the ideal state, rather than at a very specific time. Sleep as Android has also been available on Wear OS for quite some time, acting as one of the only methods of sleep tracking on many watches, as Google Fit has famously ignored the metric outside of the latest Nest Hub.

Now, Sleep as Android is jumping on board with Google’s latest health initiative on Android, Health Connect.

Health Connect was unveiled during Google I/O 2022 as a way to bring health data into one place.

The idea behind the app is to move health data from one service to another. Step tracking from Samsung Health into Fitbit, weight data from a smart scale app into Google Fit, etc. There are a ton of combinations, and it seems like a clever idea if executed correctly.

But for the time being, all apps that want to use the service need to manually add support for it. Google has already confirmed several apps adding support, including Google Fit, Fitbit, Samsung Health, Leap Fitness, MyFitnessPal, and Withings Health Sync. The last one has already added support and shows up within the app.

Sleep as Android has also added support in its latest updates. Sleep as Android v20220707, available in beta, opens up the app to Health Connect. Starting with that update, Sleep as Android appears in the “Connected Apps” section of Health Connect.

As expected, the app can only read and write sleep data, as pictured above.

Of course, this doesn’t mean much just yet, as Health Connect still isn’t a fully functional app at this point. But clearly, things are moving forward.

