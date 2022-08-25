The best way to play Genshin Impact on mobile is GeForce NOW [Video]

Genshin Impact is a mobile gaming phenomenon and while you’re worried about graphical settings and if your current phone can max out the settings of the game, you’re overlooking the best way to play — which is via NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Here’s why.

You might have a high-end smartphone, which is great! That said, not a single Android phone (or iOS device) has the graphical capabilities to experience true triple-A gaming on the go. To coincide with the huge Genshin Impact “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” 3.0 update, full touch control support is now available when streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Touch controls are available as soon as you have logged into your miHoYo account with layouts working no matter your screen size. This means you can enjoy exploring Sumeru, the fourth of the game’s seven major nations, and Dendro, the last of the game’s seven-element system on any device you own with familiar on-screen gamepad layout that works just as you expect.

Subscribe to 9to5Google on YouTube for more videos

GeForce NOW is the best way to play the Genshin Impact 3.0 update as it removes some of the limits of your smartphone. While your phone might struggle to maintain 120fps all of the time, GeForce NOW gives you access to RTX 3080 graphics performance all via an internet connection.

This not only means better visuals and higher framerates than your smartphone is ordinarily capable of, but it also means no huge downloads of storage space hogging. Playing via GeForce NOW puts less stress on your system and removes any excuses for an unoptimized mobile CPU.

Less heat means no thermal throttling, which means that for hardcore Genshin Impact players, gaming via GeForce NOW is arguably the best way to play if you want the full uninhibited experience. Another great bonus you probably never even realized is that you can pick up right where you left off on PC, Mac, or Chrome OS. All of your in-game cosmetics and progress is there too, meaning you don’t need to start from scratch just because you played on another machine, tablet or smartphone.

Don’t care for Genshin Impact? There are tons of titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends that will get a gigantic graphical and performance boost when played using GeForce NOW. You can play with touch controls or pair with a gamepad if you prefer so even quick gaming sessions when you’re not near a console or PC are not a problem.

The paid RTX 3080 plan nets access to all of your PC games when NVIDIA GeForce NOW at 1440p up to 120fps or 4K UHD at 60fps with the all-important ray-tracing enabled for $19.99 per month. Your mobile gaming levels up with the very best PC games playable at “Ultra” presets right there in the palm of your hand.

With over 1,400 titles now fully playable in the cloud with GeForce NOW, you’re not limited to any single device to play games like Genshin Impact. Don’t just take our word for it, try the GeForce NOW service for yourself by heading to geforcenow.com, and to get the latest and greatest gaming news each and every week, be sure to check out “GFN Thursdays.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: