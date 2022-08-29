Roborock celebrates its 8th Anniversary with up to $500 off select robot vacuums

After eight years of creating some of the best robot vacuums on the market, Roborock is celebrating its anniversary with up to $500 off select products. Here’s what you can get.

Available starting on August 29 and available through September 2, you can pick up select Roborock robot vacuums on sale for 20% off or more. That’s at least $100 off all models and up to $500 off select options.

One of the best deals is on the Roborock S7, which generally retails for $649, but is $250 off this week, on sale for just $409.99. The Roborock S7+ is also available at a hefty discount with its auto-empty dock for $679.99, down from its usual $950 price. Both the Roborock S7 and S7+ deliver top-tier cleaning with strong suction and a mopping system that scrubs the floor underneath it and automatically retracts up into the machine when it encounters carpets.

But beyond the S7, Roborock has several other models on sale.

The Roborock Q5 is $100 off, down to $329, and the Roborock Q5+ is down to $549 as well.

By far the biggest discount is on the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra bundle that comes with the Dyad standing stick vacuum. The bundle usually commands a hefty price tag of $1,850, but for a limited time it’s down to $1,339, over $500 off the usual price.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is the brand’s most advanced robot vacuum, offering an auto-empty dock that can even clean and refill the mop pad and tank. The vacuum itself also features 5100Pa of suction power, over double what many other high-end robot vacuums offer. Meanwhile, the Roborock Dyad has a rolling motor with 13,000Pa suction power for superpowered cleaning where your robot vacuum can’t reach. With this bundle, you’ll be able to clean your home deeply and effectively every time.

Roborock’s full deal list includes:

