Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 leaks, allegedly bringing 4nm process and 4K video to mid-range phones

Qualcomm revamped its naming scheme with this year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and slowly that new branding is expanding to other chips. Now, we’re getting a new look at Qualcomm’s next mid-range chip, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1.

Evan Blass posted a spec sheet of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 recently, showing what’s in store for the replacement of the Snapdragon 695. A few devices using that chip include the OnePlus Nord N20, Moto G Stylus 5G, and Poco X4 Pro.

What’s new this time around? There are a few interesting tidbits throughout, including that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will be built on a 4nm process, similar to Qualcomm’s current flagships. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is also built on a 4nm process. In theory, this should lead to better power efficiency, as the Snapdragon 695 was built on a 6nm process.

Another big boost is with camera capabilities. The new image signal processor (ISP) supports photo capture up to 108MP and video capture up to 4K HDR. Snapdragon 695 and other Snapdragon 6-Series chips have lacked 4K video, so this is certainly a great addition for these more affordable smartphones.

For displays, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will apparently support up to 120Hz at FHD+.

This chip is also built with support for the Snapdragon X62 modem with 5G and mmWave support, as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, and more.

It’s currently unclear exactly when the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will hit the market, but it seems like it would arrive sooner than later.

