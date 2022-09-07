Deals: Google’s latest Nest Hubs from $55, Samsung M8 Smart Monitor hits $590, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs with limited-time offers on Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen and its larger Hub Max counterpart from $55. That’s on top of TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Outdoor Camera at $50 and Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor for $590. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen hits $55

Several retailers are now discounting two of the latest Google smart displays for a limited time. Leading the way is the newest Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $55 courtesy of Best Buy and B&H. You’re more regularly going pay $100, with today’s offer delivering the best price we’ve seen since back over Prime Day at $45 off. This matches our previous summer mention and is still at the best price of the year.

Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing, which allows it to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Those who need a more capable screen-based Assistant setup can also save on the Google Nest Hub Max. Dropping down to $174, courtesy of B&H and Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $55 in savings while marking the second-best price of the year at within $5 of our previous Prime Day mention.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the same Assistant features above in a 10-inch form factor. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjusts what’s shown on the built-in display, and more, all based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera hits $50

Amazon is currently offering the latest TP-Link Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera for $50. Normally going for $60, this 17% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for the latest entry from the Kasa lineup, launched earlier this year. Here, you will have access to Alexa and Assistant integration with its Wi-Fi connectivity.

Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud with the subscription Kasa offers or on a local microSD card. In the Kasa app, you can set up custom activity zones to be used to detect motion and trigger actions. This camera also uses a starlight sensor to have crisp detail, even in low-light conditions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated two-way audio, then scare them off with the built-in siren. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor hits $590

Amazon is now offering the Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $590. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date at $110 off. This beats our previous mention by $10 and comes within $10 of the all-time low set only once before. Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features.

The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

