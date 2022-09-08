Google details how Nearby Sharing to yourself will work, rolling out soon

Abner Li

- Sep. 8th 2022 9:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
Nearby Share self sharing
1 Comment

Out of the gate in 2020, Nearby Share was aimed at sending pictures and videos with those around you. Google is now embracing nearby self-sharing across your own devices and will make that experience work more seamlessly. 

After picking the URL, document, photo, video, or Wi-Fi password, the Nearby Share sheet opens like before. Phones, tablets, and Chromebooks logged into your Google Account will appear behind a separator at the left. Selecting one of your devices will cause the transfer to be automatically accepted.

This works even when the other device’s screen is off, while you’ll get a notification that takes you to what was downloaded. As part of this, Google is adding a “Your devices” visibility setting in addition to Everyone and Contacts. 

Google says Nearby Share shelf sharing “will be rolling out over the next few weeks and will be available on devices running Android 6 and above.”

Nearby Share self sharing

Clearly a mock-up, but a very Pixel-esque tablet

The company added that UWB (ultra-wide band) and NFC is now leveraged by Nearby Share in addition to Bluetooth, BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), peer-to-peer Wi-Fi, and WebRTC.

Meanwhile, Google mentioned that it’s still “hard at work bringing Nearby Share to the devices that you most frequently use and would want to share files with, and that includes support for more platforms, like Windows PCs, over time.” This initiative was announced at the start of this year. 

More on Nearby Share:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Nearby Share

Nearby Share

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com