Google is bringing Nearby Share and Fast Pair to Windows PCs

While Chrome OS is Google’s “desktop” platform for laptops and other computers, many Android users turn to Windows for a more powerful operating system. Google is now fully embracing that trend, with plans to bring Nearby Share and Fast Pair to Windows PCs.

Coming “later this year,” Android users will be able to connect their phones to Windows PCs to share Bluetooth devices as well as to transfer files with ease.

The new tools start with support for Fast Pair. Like on Android phones – and soon Google TV/Android TV – this functionality will allow users to connect compatible Bluetooth headphones to their computer.

Beyond that, and perhaps more excitingly, Google is also bringing Nearby Share to Windows, allowing users to share files from Android to Windows wirelessly. Google has not confirmed exactly how this functionality will be made available, but the company says it will start appearing on PCs sold by Acer and HP starting later in 2022, with Google also working with Intel on the functionality. Google says this implementation will also allow your PC to sync texts from your Android phone.

Interestingly, it appears this functionality is in a standalone app, though Google couldn’t comment on specifics of how Nearby Share will work on Windows in a previous briefing.

