Pixel 7 series arrives at FCC with UWB only on 7 Pro

Following a next-gen Nest Wifi that supports Wi-Fi 6E yesterday, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have now passed through the FCC.

There are four individual listings, but two of them have a pair of model numbers each with the same FCC ID, while the remaining ones are solo. That second model in each pairing is likely the variant for Japan, which was the case on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Assuming two phones, we believe the Pixel 7 Pro is GP4BC with just Sub-6 connectivity, while GE2AE (which also includes GFE4J in the FCC listing of the e-label) has mmWave. These two listings tout the presence of ultra-wide band (UWB), with Google keeping that feature for the Pro phone another year. So far, Google is using UWB for “accurate ranging and spatial orientation” with Nearby Share and later digital car keys

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 is GVU6C (and G03Z5) with Sub-6, while GQML3 has mmWave.

It does make sense for the bigger phone to have two mmWave models, but it’s somewhat strange for there to be a pair of Sub-6 Pixel 7 variants.

Google first previewed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at I/O 2022 in May. The design is generally the same as last year’s lineup, but with an aluminum camera bar with circular and pill-shaped cutouts. This replaces the current design where everything is underneath glass.

Both models will ship in Obsidian and Snow, with the smaller phone having a yellow Lemongrass color and a green Hazel offered on the bigger unit. The main spec that has been officially confirmed is a second-generation Google Tensor chip.

We’ve since reported that the smaller Pixel 7 will also offer 4K selfie video recording, while there looks to be a new Samsung-made telephoto on the 7 Pro.

