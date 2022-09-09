Google’s new, cheaper Chromecast unsurprisingly looks exactly like the existing 4K model [Gallery]

In case you hadn’t heard, Google is working on a new, cheaper version of its Chromecast with Google TV streaming device, and it’s due for release pretty soon. Now, we’re getting a closer look at the hardware, which appears mostly unchanged.

The folks over at TecnoBlog obtained a gallery of images of Google’s upcoming, cheaper Chromecast with Google TV.

In these pictures, we can see a design that looks virtually identical to the existing Chromecast with Google TV; there’s a puck shape for the actual hardware with a fixed cable coming out that leads to an HDMI plug. Both at a glance and on closer inspection, the design really does look identical to the existing model.

The only reason we know this is the new, cheaper Chromecast is the G454V model number on it, which is the same model number that appeared at the FCC over the Summer.

The difference with this device, rather, is under the hood.

Rumor has it that this device will be running on top of 2GB of RAM and Amlogic’s S805X2 chip, which supports AV1, but is slightly less powerful than what runs in the 4K model. And of course, the main difference is that this cheaper Chromecast will only support 1080p output, rather than up to 4K.

WinFuture adds that Google will be shipping the same remote with this new model as the 4K one.

While there’s a chance Google could unveil this device sooner rather than later, it seems most likely at this point that this new Chromecast “HD” would arrive alongside the Pixel 7 series in early October. Google has already confirmed new Nest devices – the family which the Chromecast technically falls under – at the event.

As far as pricing goes, we’re expecting the device to take over the $30 price of the legacy Chromecast released in 2018.

