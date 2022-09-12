Google potato chips are back in Japan with Pixel 7 innovating on flavors

Abner Li

- Sep. 12th 2022 6:41 pm PT

Pixel 7 Google potato chips
1 Comment

As it did last year, Google Japan is hyping the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with potato chips that highlight this generation’s color options. 

Those in Japan can enter a lottery to win one of 2,000 boxes – not bags – of potato chips. The packaging even features the Pixel 7’s new design for the camera bar with a pill and circle, or just the former. You have until Friday, September 23 to sign-up.

There are four flavors corresponding to the available colors, starting with “Snow Cheese” and “Obsidian Pepper,” which are offered across both phone sizes. Meanwhile, we have the Pixel 7 Pro’s “Hazel Onion” green with gold camera bar and “Salty Lemon[grass]” for the Pixel 7. (We have many questions about how the last two taste.)

In comparison, the Pixel 6 had the different bag designs but just one flavor: “Googley Salty Flavor.” The landing page highlights the Tensor G2, and Google touts photo and video quality.

  • Pixel 7 Google potato chips
  • Pixel 7 Google potato chips

Google says these potato chips are meant for sharing with friends and family ahead of the Pixel 7 launch this fall, but they should definitely be treated as a collector’s item that we wish are available worldwide.

It comes as Japan (and other Asia-Pacific countries) just wrapped up a Google Store weekend sale that came with an exclusive phone case

More on Pixel 7:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Japan

Google Japan

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com