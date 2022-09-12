Google potato chips are back in Japan with Pixel 7 innovating on flavors

As it did last year, Google Japan is hyping the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with potato chips that highlight this generation’s color options.

Those in Japan can enter a lottery to win one of 2,000 boxes – not bags – of potato chips. The packaging even features the Pixel 7’s new design for the camera bar with a pill and circle, or just the former. You have until Friday, September 23 to sign-up.

There are four flavors corresponding to the available colors, starting with “Snow Cheese” and “Obsidian Pepper,” which are offered across both phone sizes. Meanwhile, we have the Pixel 7 Pro’s “Hazel Onion” green with gold camera bar and “Salty Lemon[grass]” for the Pixel 7. (We have many questions about how the last two taste.)

In comparison, the Pixel 6 had the different bag designs but just one flavor: “Googley Salty Flavor.” The landing page highlights the Tensor G2, and Google touts photo and video quality.

Google says these potato chips are meant for sharing with friends and family ahead of the Pixel 7 launch this fall, but they should definitely be treated as a collector’s item that we wish are available worldwide.

It comes as Japan (and other Asia-Pacific countries) just wrapped up a Google Store weekend sale that came with an exclusive phone case.

