Google hypes the Pixel 6 in Japan with bag of ‘Google Original [Potato] Chips’

Google is going all out to advertise its next flagship phone around the world. In Japan, it offered “Google Original (Potato) Chips” to highlight the new Tensor SoC in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Tensor is Google’s first consumer system on a chip (SoC) — with some technical details leaking over the past few days, and the company created a big of potato chips to hammer that point in Japan. The country is a big Pixel market as evidenced by the 5a with 5G launch and custom advertising campaigns in the past.

Prior to the launch of Google’s first smartphone equipped with genuine chips, we have prepared “genuine chips” that allow you to experience its appeal as soon as possible.

Incredibly, Google Original Chips feature a bag design that matches the rear of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There are five color designs available, though all come in “Googley Salty Flavor” — again, amazing. You can even get your name printed in the bottom-right corner.

A genuine chip manufactured entirely in-house for the new Google Pixel 6. Flying chips that let you enjoy its charm quickly. Made by 100% Google, it has a crispy finish. You should definitely enjoy the deliciousness of freshly made Hokuhoku

Google made 10,000 bags, which are physically quite large and decidedly not snack pack-sized, to claim for free via an online form. Unfortunately, all the Pixel 6 potato chips have already been redeemed. Everybody else can enjoy the amusing promo video that Google made showing people “use” a bag in lieu of the actual phone to accomplish day-to-day tasks.

Application has been closed because the planned quantity has been reached.

