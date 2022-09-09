Google exhibits full Pixel 7 and 7 Pro color lineup [Gallery]

In addition to confirming “Tensor G2” branding as part of announcing the October 6 event, Google on Tuesday fully exhibited the six color options for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

When the Pixel 7 landing page first debuted in May, Google primarily had a pair of “first look” videos (showing off excellent build tolerances), and teased the “next-gen Google Tensor processor” as allowing for “even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.”

That latter section was updated with the name “Google Tensor G2” on Tuesday and a stylized representation of the chip.

Google also added a way to fully view the three colors that each phone will be offered in. Previously, we just had faraway shots of the entire range, but it’s now rear glances.

Pixel 7 colors

Obsidian (black) and Snow (white) are the same across the two phones, but the camera bars differ in that the one on the Pixel 7 Pro is polished (like its sides). The smaller Pixel 7 opts for a matte treatment, while these head-on shots make the bar seem less curved at the sides than the original previews.

Meanwhile, the larger device has Hazel as its fun, deep-green color with a shiny gold camera strip and sides. Lemongrass on the Pixel 7 is aptly described by its name, while the bar is bronze.

These close up shots also let you see an antenna band that is centered on the top edge of both phones.

Google will fully detail the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 6.

Pixel 7 Pro colors

More on Pixel 7:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: