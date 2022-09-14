Galaxy Watch 5 update brings ‘performance improvements’ to cellular models

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it’s already getting its second update which brings “performance improvements.”
Verizon released a changelog this week for an update headed to its Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, specifically for the LTE-capable versions of both smartwatches. From what we can tell, this update is being released only for LTE models at this point.
Luckily, this appears to be a fairly minor update overall.
The update’s changelog only mentions that it delivers performance improvements to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The update was first released on September 13 and carries the version number R905USQU1AVH6 for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, R915USQU1AVH6 for the 44mm, and R925USQU1AVH6 for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
The current software update provides performance improvements for your device.
In our review and testing thus far of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, we haven’t noticed any particular performance issues on the Watch 5, Pro, or the LTE version of the Watch 5 Pro. Nonetheless, updates to address any pain points that Samsung has observed are always good to see.
