Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 feedback survey now open for Pixel owners

The Android feedback surveys are back with Google releasing one for 13 QPR1 Beta 1 this morning. It comes 11 days after that preview program launched.

This Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 feedback survey starts by having you confirm the version (T1B1.220819.006/007) you’re running and the device: Pixel 4a-6a. (Speaking of the Pixel 6a, it remains on the August security patch with Beta 1, despite the release notes saying otherwise.)

Users are then asked to rate how satisfied you are across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

There’s a mention of face authentication even though the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are no longer eligible, but this form is just carried over from the Android 13 Betas.

This is followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from one to five, as well as how it compares to the “previous [stable] build on your device.”

You’re asked to select a “top issue area,” with audio experience (audio quality, device vibration) and system user interface (issues with notifications, quick settings, home screen, gesture navigation) also listed.

Depending on that choice, you can provide more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience. An “additional feedback on your experience” field closes the survey.

More on Android 13:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: