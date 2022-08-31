Pixel 4 and 4 XL dropped from Android Beta Program ahead of 13 QPR1

On Monday, Google updated the Android Beta Program website ahead of the next preview and teased Android 14 in the process. Another change today officially drops the Pixel 4 and 4 XL from the Android 13 Beta Program. 

The initial page update lacked a list of supported devices, but one has been added to the FAQ that’s presumably current for Android 13 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release).

  • Pixel 4a
  • Pixel 4a (5G)
  • Pixel 5
  • Pixel 5a
  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are absent, though this shouldn’t be surprising as Android 13 QPR1 hits stable in December. Google’s 2019 flagships will get their last guaranteed Android version and security updates this October. However, it’s still unfortunate since — on paper — the Pixel 4 is more powerful than the phones that immediately come after it.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will presumably be added to the Android Beta Program once those phones become available. 

The Pixel 4 should be getting two more monthly updates (and possibly a third to wrap things up) that will hopefully work out any standing Android 13 bugs after the initial release.

