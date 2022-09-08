Here’s everything new in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Google’s first preview of Android 13 QPR1 is now available and we are diving into the Beta 1 release to find what new features have been introduced.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 13 (September) screenshots appear on the left and QPR1 Beta 1 at the right.

Google will likely release two more betas before the consumer launch in December to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Unified Pixel Launcher search returns

Removed from the Android 13 stable launch after working perfectly during the betas, this great convenience is now back.

Pixel Recorder 3.7: Android 13 media player, UI tweaks, more

Quick Settings tiles now feature animation

Including Bluetooth, Camera/Mic access, Auto-rotate, Airplane mode, DND, and more

New animation for third-party Tiles, or Flashlight and several others

‘Silence notifications while driving’

Under Settings > Safety & emergency

October 2022 Google Play system update

Pixel 6a remains on the August security patch, with the September update also delayed with Android 13 stable

Press & hold power button

More explicit Gesture page

‘Heading aids’ in Settings > Accessibility > Audio

Walks users through set-up

‘Increase touch sensitivity’ renamed to ‘Screen protector mode’

Screen saver settings tweaks

Cover image for “Color”

“When to start” elevated

Google’s “top resolved issues” in Beta 1

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 “builds are suitable for general use.”

Developer-reported issues

Fixed an issue for some devices that mistakenly caused a user’s emergency contact to be dialed from the lock screen when the device was in their pocket. (Issue #233159557)

Other resolved issues

Fixed various issues for Pixel 6a devices that made it difficult for users to unlock their device or to set up Fingerprint Unlock.

Fixed an issue that caused the system UI to crash in certain cases, such as gesturing from the edge of the screen to go back.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the 5G icon to be displayed instead of the 5G UW icon, even when the affected device was already successfully connected to a 5G UW network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: