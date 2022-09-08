Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 rolling out to Pixel phones

Like last year, Google is continuing the Android 13 Beta Program with Quarterly Platform Releases, starting with QPR1 this September.

Following the stable release of Android 13 to AOSP, we continue to update the platform with fixes and improvements that are then rolled out to supported devices. These releases happen on a quarterly cadence through Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), which are delivered both to AOSP and to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops.

Android 13 QPR1 should see three betas with a stable launch in December, and “includes the next round of refinements such as bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.”

It remains to be seen how many user-facing changes there are, but QPRs should be relatively stable as they are starting out as betas and not developer previews (DPs). In fact, Google says these “builds are suitable for general use.”

Although these updates don’t include app-impacting API changes, we provide images of the latest QPR beta builds so you can test your app with these builds as needed.

If you’re still part of the Beta Program from testing Android 13 earlier this year, you can unenroll from google.com/android/beta without a device wipe if you have not yet installed QPR1 Beta 1.

If you have already updated, leaving the program will result in a wipe and your next opportunity to exit without losing data will be in December after the stable launch of Android 13 QPR1.

The Android Beta Feedback app is once again available on Pixel phones to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

The following issues have been addressed:

Developer-reported issues

Fixed an issue for some devices that mistakenly caused a user’s emergency contact to be dialed from the lock screen when the device was in their pocket. (Issue #233159557)

Other resolved issues

Fixed various issues for Pixel 6a devices that made it difficult for users to unlock their device or to set up Fingerprint Unlock.

Fixed an issue that caused the system UI to crash in certain cases, such as gesturing from the edge of the screen to go back.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the 5G icon to be displayed instead of the 5G UW icon, even when the affected device was already successfully connected to a 5G UW network.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a, as well as in the Android Emulator. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are not supported.

Most users will be installing Beta 1 (T1B1.220819.006 and T1B1.220819.007 on 6a) with the September security patch from the Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: