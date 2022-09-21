OnePlus 11 Pro specs leak with 100W charging, 5,000 mAh battery

Rumor has it the next OnePlus flagship will make its debut before the end of the year, and now we’re getting an idea as to what’s under the hood, as a new leak divulges some core specs of the OnePlus 11 Pro.

According to newly released leaks reported by 91Mobiles, we’re learning just about everything the OnePlus 11 Pro will have to offer when it becomes available. Previous leaks that detailed the phone as having Qualcomm’s newest 8 Gen 2 chip were right on point, with the SoC yet to be announced by the company.

Along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, we’re also seeing a couple of demanding internal specs in the OnePlus 11 Pro. The device will feature up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Outside lies a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, similar to what its predecessor offered. The display is also said to hide an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The real kicker comes in the battery loadout, where a 5,000 mAh battery sits inside. While that may not be entirely new or exciting, the OnePlus 11 Pro is set to feature 100W fast charging. The previous OnePlus 10 Pro featured a 5,000 mAh battery with only 50W charging. While no specific time frames have been announced or leaked, 100W charging is expected to get you to 100% in a matter of minutes.

Additionally, you can expect the OnePlus 11 Pro to house a decent camera array with a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens. There will also be a telephoto option coming in at 32MP and 2x zoom.

The OnePlus 11 Pro has no set release date, but rumor has it the company plans on announcing the device at the beginning of 2023 with Android 13 on board. With all the info provided in this leak, there doesn’t seem to be much left to learn about the upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro.

