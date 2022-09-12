OnePlus 11 Pro renders show redesigned camera housing, Alert Slider return, more

The very first renders of the proposed OnePlus 11 Pro have been shared online, hinting at some interesting changes for the upcoming flagship.

Shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks and published at SmartPrix, the renders based upon an early device prototype show that the OnePlus 11 Pro will offer some chassis changes over its predecessor. Most notably, the OnePlus 11 Pro will see a rejig of the camera housing, which still has a wraparound design but some tweaks.

The renders show that the OnePlus 11 Pro camera will have a circular housing but with four familiar cutouts for the lenses and LED flash. The Hasselblad logo is emblazoned within the circular layout with the outer chassis blending or bleeding into the edge of this redesigned region. This could be the last OnePlus flagship to come with Hasselblad certification as the partnership is set to last for three years.

With the OnePlus 10T we saw the mid-cycle device come without the incredibly popular Alert Slider. Thankfully, at least according to these reference renders, this hardware toggle for device ringer modes is returning here on the OnePlus 11 Pro.

What’s interesting is that despite some rumors to the contrary, this report suggests an early 2023 release. OnePlus is expected to launch a flagship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as soon as 2022. This could hint at a China launch first, but it’s not entirely clear at this stage just how it will pan out.

It is highly likely that the OnePlus 11 Pro will launch with the latest Qualcomm processor, and this device also appears to have a curved display too. Android 13 is also likely to come pre-installed, with the update effectively coming as a renamed version of the divisive ColorOS 13 found on Oppo devices.

