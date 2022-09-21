Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB falls to new low of $134 off, Goal Zero power stations, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new low on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB at $926. That’s alongside Goal Zero’s popular Sherpa 100 AC/PD portable power banks at the best prices of the year from $150 and UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charging station at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB falls to new low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on one of Samsung’s latest debuts, with its just-released foldable now on sale for one of the first times. Right now, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB at a new all-time low of $926. That’s down from the usual $1,060 price tag while beating our previous mention by an extra $34 in the process.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications; it also doubles as a preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Goal Zero’s popular Sherpa 100 AC/PD portable power banks on sale

The official Goal Zero Amazon storefront offers its Sherpa 100 AC Portable Power Bank for $200. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at 33% off. This is $25 under our previous mention and a rare chance to save.

Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 AC arrives as a more compact take on your traditional portable power station with a more streamlined design that’s centered around a 25,600mAh internal battery that powers everything from Chromebooks to smartphones and more with its expansive selection of I/O. You’ll find two 60W USB-C ports, a full AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB-A ports, an integrated 5W Qi charging pad, and more. Better yet, it’s also compatible with the brand’s line of solar panels and other charging gear. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Power your kit with UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charging station

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $170. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is marking only the third chance to save so far at $30 off while also delivering one of the first discounts outside of the launch promotion from back in May.

This is the second-best price to date and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable charger yet, its new Nexode 200W offering packs six ports for refueling all the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling Chromebooks, smartphones, and three other devices all at once, with four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports. We took a deeper dive into what to expect back when it launched in May.

