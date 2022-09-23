Nothing confirms ‘Ear (Stick)’ earbuds are coming, ‘entirely new’ product from Ear (1)

Ben Schoon

- Sep. 23rd 2022 6:04 am PT

nothing ear stick earbuds
0 Comments

Carl Pei’s Nothing hit the scene with its Ear (1) earbuds last year, and has since debuted its first Android smartphone. Now, the company has officially confirmed a new pair of earbuds set to arrive later this year, the Nothing Ear (Stick).

We got our first look at the Ear (Stick) in a leak earlier this year, but Nothing has now taken the product to London Fashion Week to unveil it on the runway.

Nothing Ear (Stick) is, at first glance, a new charging case for the same Ear (1) earbuds, but that’s actually not what’s happening. While the design is very similar, Nothing confirmed to The Verge that this is an “entirely new” product – new case, new earbuds.

What’s new? It doesn’t seem like a lot has changed based on what we know so far, but Nothing is teasing better comfort.

The company says that Ear (Stick) is “moulded to your ears” and “supremely comfortable” while also being especially light. Nothing further describes the new earbuds as “exquisitely unique.” It’s certainly a lot to live up to, but the design does look intriguing. The cylindrical case looks relatively slick, and sliding it out to access the buds is definitely unique compared to most of the earbuds available today.

Nothing Ear (Stick) are set to be revealed in full “later this year.”

More on Nothing:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Nothing

Nothing

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!