Google Fi lets Unlimited Plus subscribers add free lines for the rest of 2022

Following a similar offer to attract former subscribers, Google Fi is letting those on Unlimited Plus add free lines at “no additional cost for the rest of 2022.”

The email detailing the offer looks to have gone out to most, if not all, subscribers on Google Fi’s most expensive plan. You can “add-a-line at no additional cost for the rest of 2022 when you add a new group plan line (up to five lines for a total of 6 lines) to an existing Unlimited Plus account.”

The group plan line must transfer (port-in) a number to Fi to be eligible. Numbers ported in must be from carriers that have calling, voice and data services.

Unlimited Plus gives you 50GB of data before throttling occurs with unlimited hotspot tethering within that cap, as well as data SIMs for tablets and other similar devices. You also get 100GB of Google One storage and international features aimed at frequent travelers. A single line is $65 per month, $55 each for two, $45 each for three, and $40 each from four to six members.

To sign-up a new line/member, you need to use the promotional code included in the email, while invitations have to be accepted by October 21. Other considerations include:

Following invitation acceptance, the new member must activate their Fi service within 60 days and activate before 12/31/2022

The new member must not have been active on Fi in the last 180 days

