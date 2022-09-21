Google Fi offering former users free service (up to $720 value) for remainder of 2022

In a bid to get ex-subscribers to rejoin, Google Fi is offering free cellular service “for the rest of 2022.”

If invited (via email), you and up to five other people get just over three months of free service on the Simply Unlimited or Unlimited Plus tiers. Maxed out (six lines on the latter plan), this is a $720 value.

One former Fi customer that received this special, limited-time offer canceled at the start of 2020. Those invited get a promotional code and “all lines must accept invitation by 10/21/2022,” while they need to “activate their Fi service within 30 days and activate before 12/31/2022.”

It’s been a while since you’ve been a part of Fi, so we’ve got a special offer just for you: for a limited time, you can join a Fi unlimited plan with up to 6 lines at no cost for the rest of 2022.

Google says “all lines must transfer (port-in) a number to Fi to be eligible.” Additionally, Fi-to-Fi number transfers don’t count, while ports “must be from carriers that have calling, voice and data services.”

Discount applies to the list price for the Fi Unlimited plans, including taxes and fees. Other charges are not included.

Free service for the rest of 2022 is a rather aggressive gambit on Google Fi’s part. The Simply Unlimited plan throttles data after 35GB, offers 5 GB of hotspot tethering per month, and does not offer data SIMs (for tablets). A single line costs $50 and goes down to $20/line for 4+ users.

Unlimited Plus raises that to 50GB before limiting and has no tethering restriction within that, while you get data SIMs and travel-friendly features. One line costs $65 and is as cheap as $40/line for 4+.

More on Google Fi:

Thanks Dee!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: