Google Fi brings Wi-Fi calling & international hotspot to iPhone, expands global 5G for Android

Google Fi is rolling out a trio of updates today that are focused on the MVNO’s international experience when traveling, starting with Wi-Fi calling for iPhone subscribers.

Wi-Fi calling with Google Fi is now coming to the iPhone after years of Google Fi only supporting Android. This is ideal when in large buildings or underground on the subway, as well as internationally. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google says it will “route your call over whichever one gives you the best connection.” Set-up instructions are available here.

Meanwhile, the iPhone now supports international hotspot tethering if you’re on FI’s Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans. With these two updates and last year’s VPN launch, Fi support for iOS devices is getting better but it still does not offer 5G stateside.

The last update is for Android users. International 5G network coverage with Google Fi is now offered in 26 more countries with the total at 39:

Austria Germany Luxembourg Slovenia Bahrain Greece Malta Spain Belgium Hong Kong Netherlands Sweden Bulgaria Iceland New Zealand Switzerland Canada Ireland Poland Taiwan China Israel Portugal Thailand Croatia Italy Qatar Turkey Czechia Japan Romania United Arab Emirates Finland Korea Saudi Arabia United Kingdom France Kuwait Slovakia

It’s also no longer a Pixel exclusive and will work with the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The Google MVNO added that it will “expand 5G coverage to more countries over time.”

