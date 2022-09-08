Google Fi brings Wi-Fi calling & international hotspot to iPhone, expands global 5G for Android

Abner Li

- Sep. 8th 2022 10:47 am PT

1 Comment

Google Fi is rolling out a trio of updates today that are focused on the MVNO’s international experience when traveling, starting with Wi-Fi calling for iPhone subscribers.

Wi-Fi calling with Google Fi is now coming to the iPhone after years of Google Fi only supporting Android. This is ideal when in large buildings or underground on the subway, as well as internationally. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google says it will “route your call over whichever one gives you the best connection.” Set-up instructions are available here.

Meanwhile, the iPhone now supports international hotspot tethering if you’re on FI’s Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans. With these two updates and last year’s VPN launch, Fi support for iOS devices is getting better but it still does not offer 5G stateside.

The last update is for Android users. International 5G network coverage with Google Fi is now offered in 26 more countries with the total at 39:

Austria Germany Luxembourg Slovenia
Bahrain Greece Malta Spain
Belgium Hong Kong Netherlands Sweden
Bulgaria Iceland New Zealand Switzerland
Canada Ireland Poland Taiwan
China Israel Portugal Thailand
Croatia Italy Qatar Turkey
Czechia Japan Romania United Arab Emirates
Finland Korea Saudi Arabia United Kingdom
France Kuwait Slovakia

It’s also no longer a Pixel exclusive and will work with the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The Google MVNO added that it will “expand 5G coverage to more countries over time.”

